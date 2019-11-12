'Bala' Day 4 Box Office report: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer crosses Rs 50 cr mark

New Delhi: B-Town actor Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release 'Bala' is doing great business at the Box Office, once again proving the talented actor's worth at the big screens. The film has received a warm response from the masses and classes alike.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: #Bala crosses ₹ 50 cr... Remarkable hold on Day 4... Trends better than Ayushmann’s last hit #DreamGirl [Day 4: ₹ 7.43 cr]... Holiday on Day 5 [#GuruNanakJayanti] should only boost biz... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr. Total: ₹ 52.21 cr. #India biz.

'Bala' has been directed by Amar Kaushik and is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

The movie features Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles. It presents the story of a man who suffers from premature balding and how he deals with the societal pressure which comes with it.

Besides the lead trio, Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa feature in supporting roles.

The movie released on November 7, 2019.