Barkha Singh Reflects On Her Iconic Role As Ayesha In ‘Masaba Masaba’ As Season 2 Completes Two Years

New Delhi: As the show completes two years since its second season was released, Singh expressed her fond memories of working on the project and the overwhelming response she received for her portrayal.

Singh, known for her versatility as an actress, talked, "Being part of Masaba Masaba will always be special for me for many reasons - getting to work with Sonam Nair whose work I had loved before I even auditioned for this, sharing the screen with a great cast and of course, working with Netflix and even Panchami again! It was a widely loved show and the kind of responses I got for my character, Ayesha was stellar! Beyond what I had expected - both from within and outside the industry."



She revealed that playing Ayesha was a departure from her usual typecast roles and a welcome challenge. "My character Ayesha is very icy, which is very different from the kind of person I am and more importantly very different from the kind of roles I have done in the past, so I was almost relieved that it was so well received," she said.

The actress also praised the show's creator, Sonam Nair, and the talented cast, including Neena Gupta, with whom she shared the screen. “The cherry on top was that I got to meet Neena Ji who is such a composed, yet such a vivacious person!"

Singh's performance in Masaba Masaba not only showcased her range as an actress but also added depth to the narrative, contributing significantly to the series' success. As she looks back on her experience, Singh hopes to reprise her role as Ayesha in future seasons, saying "If I had it my way Ayesha would come back for the next season!"

With her remarkable performance in Masaba Masaba, Barkha Singh has solidified her position as one of India's most talented and versatile digital stars.