New Delhi: Coming from the makers of 'The Kerala Story', yet another spine-chilling tale Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' has indeed kept the audience on the edge with its first poster and teaser. The wave of conversation was witnessed on social media where the netizens were expressing their excitement to watch the film on the big screen. Now, to pique the excitement a notch higher and take the audience further into the world of Bastar, the makers are here with the second teaser. After showcasing a hard-hitting aggressive promo, the makers unveiled the emotional cry of a mother in the second teaser.

The second teaser of Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' has been released and it narrates the cry of a mother who is ready to take revenge for her family against the brutality of Naxals. The teaser exudes the sheer feeling of a mother and her pain of losing her family and her cry can't go unanswered. The hard-hitting dialogues with the terrifying BGM build up the tension and indeed raise the excitement to witness the real story on the big screens. Being the 1st film that is anti-Naxal, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is sure to present some hard-hitting truths about the Naxals that have never been seen on the big screens.

The teaser says it all that the 'The Kerala Story', Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen, and actress Adah Sharma are all set to bring another shocking, bold, and true story to life.

Moreover, as this is just a glimpse, the excitement is at its peak to watch, the entire film and the incidents that Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen are going to present to the masses in the film.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film will be released on 15th March 2024, in cinemas worldwide.