'Bastar: The Naxal Story': Explore Different Shades Of Adah Sharma As Neerja

New Delhi: Since the announcement of 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' came out from Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma, there is huge excitement has been witnessed among the masses. The two teasers of the film have been released so far and it received the audience's open support.

Following the massive response to the teaser, the makers have now unveiled the character posters from the much-awaited film. The team has shared a series of new posters from the film which introduces the audiences to the lead actors and the characters they're playing in the film.

Sharing the series of posters on social media, the makers jotted the caption which says, "The bloodiest chapter of Indian history kept hidden from you... until now. Discover the truth in Bastar: The Naxal Story hitting theatres on 15th March 2024!"

The poster traces the journey of Adah Sharma's character as she turned from an IPS officer to a courageous and rebellious woman. The posters also introduce us to other prominent cast of the film and this indeed increases the excitement to watch the film.

Ever since the announcement of the film was made, the masses were eagerly waiting to watch another spine-chilling and real-life-based film from the team who previously delivered 'The Kerala Story'. With the teaser being out it looks like they are ready to pack a solid punch again.

The first teaser showcased the one-minute-long monologue enacted by Adah Sharma's character IPS Neerja Madhvan and it is sure to fill everyone with goosebumps.

The second teaser depicts the courage of a fearless woman who is ready to go beyond her boundaries and will pull the evil down. In the teaser, the makers have exposed the truth about several martyrs and how Pseudo-intellectuals in our country are running propaganda to divide the country funded by China.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film will be released on 15th March 2024, in cinemas worldwide.