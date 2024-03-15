NewsEntertainmentMovies
'Bastar: The Naxal Story' Twitter Review: Fans Call Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Thriller 'Gut-Wrenching, Soul-Searing Film'

The film has moved the netizens into tears and they are all raving about the hidden truth, the makers have presented in the film. The social media is flooded with the comments and reviews from the netizens.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 08:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Right from the early screenings to the first-ever show in the cinemas, it has opened with an extremely positive response from the netizens. Everyone is hailing the film and the bold story presented by the team.

The film has left a huge impact on the audience's mind and they are highly praising the film. At some screenings, it even received a standing ovation and the audiences are praising the performance of Adah Sharma as IPS Neerja Madhavan.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film is now released in the cinemas worldwide. 

