Bathroom Se Bahar Aa Jao: Rajkumar Hirani Teases Shah Rukh Khan During His #AskSRK Session

New Delhi: After the success of ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’, Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his next, ‘Dunki’, which has been co-written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Recently the actor took to X to host an interactive session with his fans. While giving answers to their questions, he also got engaged in a banter with Hirani. When SRK started the session, he mentioned, “Away shooting. Been told call time is a bit later. So think can do a faasssttt #AskSRK with u all if u are also free like me! Let’s start and ask for anything….oops ask anything!!! I mean.”

In between his conversation with his fans, Hirani interrupted and wrote, “Sirji ab bathroom se bahar aa jao. Kya kar rahe ho? Trailer dikhana hain. #AskSRK”

SRK responded to him in a hilarious way, “Oh Sh#%. Coming sir…doston se baat kar raha tha!!! Sorry boys and girls have to rush now. Varna #Dunki se nikaal denge!!! Thanks for ur time boys and girls. See u in the theatres very very soon. Love u all. So much to do less time to talk to you….Muah.”

During 'Ask SRK', a fan of Shah Rukh Khan asked, "#AskSrk, how is Dunki shapingup, sir ji” Shah Rukh Khan replied, "#Dunki is done and very beautiful.” One of the fans asked, “Dunki ki realise date fix h na? #AskSRK” The ‘Pathaan’ actor wittingly replied, “#Dunki Fixed hi hai. Aur kya karoon Maathe pe gudwa loon!!!!”

Fans also talked about Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’. One of the fans asked whether he had watched the new teaser of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. To this SRK responded, “Tiger 3 is looking awesome. Bhai Bhai hi hai!!! Loved it….#Jawan.”

Another user asked Shah Rukh, “Have you seen #TigerKaMessage Teaser ... Would you like to share your view on this KHAN SAAB #AskSRK.”

The ‘Jawan’ actor replied in a witty style, “Yeh toh teaser hai….Tiger…picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. It will be stunning (inside info de raha hoon) ha ha!!!”

Meanwhile, SRK is currently enjoying the grand success of his recently released action thriller film ‘Jawan’.

Post the success of the movie, the makers held a press conference in Mumbai a few days ago. The event was attended by SRK, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee.

Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie, Shah Rukh Khan said, “It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.”

Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya bring depth and strength to the characters in the film Jawan, which is directed by Atlee.

SRK also confirmed the release date of ‘Dunki’ at the success event of ‘Jawan’. He said, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released 'Jawan', now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release 'Dunki'. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid.”

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. 'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of the 'Chak De India' actor with '3 Idiots' fame director Hirani and 'Pink' actor Taapsee.