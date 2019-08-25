Batla House collections: Nora Fatehi- John Abraham starrer witnesses growth

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi and John Abraham starrer 'Batla House' hit the silver screens on the ocassion of Independence Day, facing box office clash with Akshay Kumar's ' Mission Mangal'. Batla House got a decent opening by minting Rs 14.59 crore on day one. It's been 10 days since the film hit theatres and it is witnessing a rise in collections.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter. He wrote, “ #BatlaHouse sprints on [second] Sat... An open week has certainly proved beneficial, while #Janmashtami festivities is aiding its biz in Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 4.15 cr, Sat 6.58 cr. Total: ₹ 76.57 cr. India biz.”

The track 'O Saki Saki' took social media by storm and raised the excitement level for the film.

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, 'Batla House' is based on the 2008 Batla House encounter.

The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Prakash Raj among others. This is John and Nikkhil's third collaboration after 'Salaam-E-Ishq' and 'Satyamev Jayate'.