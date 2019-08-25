close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Batla House

Batla House collections: Nora Fatehi- John Abraham starrer witnesses growth

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, 'Batla House' is based on the 2008 Batla House encounter. It stars John Abraham in the lead role.

Batla House collections: Nora Fatehi- John Abraham starrer witnesses growth

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi and John Abraham starrer 'Batla House' hit the silver screens on the ocassion of Independence Day, facing box office clash with Akshay Kumar's ' Mission Mangal'. Batla House got a decent opening by minting Rs 14.59 crore on day one. It's been 10 days since the film hit theatres and it is witnessing a rise in collections.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter. He wrote, “ #BatlaHouse sprints on [second] Sat... An open week has certainly proved beneficial, while #Janmashtami festivities is aiding its biz in Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 4.15 cr, Sat 6.58 cr. Total: ₹ 76.57 cr. India biz.”

The track 'O Saki Saki' took social media by storm and raised the excitement level for the film.

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, 'Batla House' is based on the 2008 Batla House encounter.

The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Prakash Raj among others. This is John and Nikkhil's third collaboration after 'Salaam-E-Ishq' and 'Satyamev Jayate'.

Tags:
Batla HouseJohn AbrahamNora Fatehi
Next
Story

Easier to get a break in South than Bollywood: Akanksha Singh

Must Watch

PT10M27S

Arun Jaitley's mortal remains reaches BJP HQ