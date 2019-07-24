Batla House new poster: John Abraham's vehement gaze will leave you intrigued—See pic

New Delhi: John Abraham and Nora Fatehi starrer 'Batla House' will hit the screens on the occasion of Independence Day this year. John will be essaying the role of police officer Sanjay Kumar Yadav, who led the Batla House encounter.

Promotions of the film are going on and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure maximum footfall in theatres on day one. The song featuring Nora, 'O Saki Saki' was released a couple of days ago and took the internet by storm.

Now, the makers have unveiled a brand new poster in which John's vehement gaze will leave you intrigued as well as excited for the film.

John took to Instagram to share the new poster of the film and captioned it as, ""JAB GOLIYAAN CHALTIN HAIN TO BELIEVE ME ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE.... I HAVE BEEN FIGHTING TERROR FOR 15 YEARS AND I KNOW IT." #BatlaHouseOn15Aug"

Check it out here:

'Batla House' has been directed by Nikkhil Advani and is John and Nora's second film together after 'Satyameva Jayate'. The film has been high on the buzzword ever since it was revealed that the duo is collaborating for yet another project.

It also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Prakash Raj and Manish Chaudhari in important roles.