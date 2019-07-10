close

John Abraham

Batla House trailer to be released today, John Abraham unveils fourth poster

The 'Parmanu' actor will be seen portraying the role of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the 2008 Operation Batla House encounter.

Batla House trailer to be released today, John Abraham unveils fourth poster

New Delhi: After successfully experimenting with the patriotism genre in his recent films, actor John Abraham is all set to return to the big screen with his next 'Batla House'. The film will attempt to unravel the truth behind the controversial encounter between terrorists and Delhi Police that took place at Batla House in Jamia Nagar in Delhi in 2008. 

The makers are all set to unveil the first official trailer of the film on Wednesday. 

Ahead of the film's trailer release, John unveiled several teasers and posters of the film which received a positive response from the audience. He has also so far shared three posters from the film, all of which have caught the top trend on social media. 

On Wednesday, the actor dropped another fresh poster of the film and captioned it, writing, "One of the most decorated cops of India, and an encounter changed it all. Eleven years later, he arrives with his real story in #BatlaHouse. #BatlaHouseTrailer out today."

Unlike all the previous posters, this one shows John dressed up in a police uniform as he walks at a court-looking premises, wearing an intense look. 

The 'Parmanu' actor will be seen portraying the role of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the encounter. As the tagline suggests 'The Story of India's Most Decorated/Controversial Cop', the case was about this one man who has had 70 encounters, a record 22 convictions from 30 cases and nine Gallantry Awards.

'Batla House' also features Mrunal Thakur and is slated for release on August 15, 2019. 

This is John and Nikkhil Advani's third collaboration after 'Salaam-E-Ishq' and 'Satyamev Jayate'. The film is scheduled to hit the theatre on August 15, 2019, and will clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' and Prabhas' 'Saaho'. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Prakash Raj among others. Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi will feature in an item song. 

John is known for appearing in patriotic drams. His last few releases 'Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran', 'Satyameva Jayate' and 'Romeo Akbar Walter' were on the same genre.

