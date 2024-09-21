Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2796440https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/be-happy-unveils-its-first-look-on-international-daughters-day-2796440.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
BE HAPPY

'Be Happy' Unveils Its First Look On International Daughter's Day

Prime Video has unveiled the first look of 'Be Happy'  in celebration of International Daughter’s Day.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 02:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Be Happy' Unveils Its First Look On International Daughter's Day (file photo)

New Delhi: In a fitting tribute to International Daughter’s Day, Prime Video has released an exciting first look at its upcoming original film, 'Be Happy'. This heartwarming dance drama tells the poignant story of a devoted single father and his wise-beyond-her-years daughter.

Produced by Lizelle Remo D’Souza under Remo D’Souza Entertainment Production and directed by Remo D’Souza, 'Be Happy' boasts an impressive cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, and Inayat Verma in lead roles, with Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi in supporting positions. The film is set to stream exclusively on Prime Video, available to audiences in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The first look features a vibrant poster showcasing Bachchan and Verma, highlighting their characters performing a contemporary dance move—a nod to the film's dance-centric narrative. The story follows Shiv Rastogi, portrayed by Bachchan, as he strives to support his daughter's dream of competing on India’s biggest dance reality show.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of India Originals at Prime Video India, expressed excitement about the project, stating, “We aim to bring fresh, authentic stories that resonate with our diverse audience. On Daughter’s Day, we are thrilled to present 'Be Happy', a powerful tale of a father’s determination to fulfill his daughter’s dreams. This collaboration with Remo and Lizelle D’Souza promises to deliver an emotionally rich experience for viewers.”

Director Remo D’Souza also shared his enthusiasm, remarking, “'Be Happy' is a heartfelt story about a father’s remarkable journey to help his daughter achieve her dreams. Releasing the first look on International Daughter’s Day adds a special touch, emphasizing the bond at the heart of this narrative. I believe audiences will connect with this emotional yet light-hearted story.”

'Be Happy' is set to be the latest addition to Prime Video's offerings, enhancing the value of Prime membership, which is available for just ₹1499 per year in India. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Faces Backlash Over Minister’s Controversial Remarks on Lady Doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Norway’s Electric Vehicle Revolution Shocks the World
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Animal Fat in Sacred Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel Strikes Lebanon: Rising Tensions Amid Hezbollah Conflict
DNA Video
DNA: Noida Encounter: Police Shoot Robbery Suspect
DNA Video
DNA: Will you be beaten if you don't become a BJP member? But why?
DNA Video
DNA: Congress Holds Protest Over Controversial Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi
DNA Video
DNA: Massive Turnout in Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections
DNA Video
DNA Report on Rajgarh Daughters' Market Causes Major Impact
DNA Video
DNA: Madhya Pradesh's Shocking Daughter Market Exposed