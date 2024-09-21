New Delhi: In a fitting tribute to International Daughter’s Day, Prime Video has released an exciting first look at its upcoming original film, 'Be Happy'. This heartwarming dance drama tells the poignant story of a devoted single father and his wise-beyond-her-years daughter.

Produced by Lizelle Remo D’Souza under Remo D’Souza Entertainment Production and directed by Remo D’Souza, 'Be Happy' boasts an impressive cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, and Inayat Verma in lead roles, with Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi in supporting positions. The film is set to stream exclusively on Prime Video, available to audiences in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The first look features a vibrant poster showcasing Bachchan and Verma, highlighting their characters performing a contemporary dance move—a nod to the film's dance-centric narrative. The story follows Shiv Rastogi, portrayed by Bachchan, as he strives to support his daughter's dream of competing on India’s biggest dance reality show.

All set to waltz right into your hearts! #BeHappyOnPrime, Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/ARGIWYd298 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) September 21, 2024

Nikhil Madhok, Head of India Originals at Prime Video India, expressed excitement about the project, stating, “We aim to bring fresh, authentic stories that resonate with our diverse audience. On Daughter’s Day, we are thrilled to present 'Be Happy', a powerful tale of a father’s determination to fulfill his daughter’s dreams. This collaboration with Remo and Lizelle D’Souza promises to deliver an emotionally rich experience for viewers.”

Director Remo D’Souza also shared his enthusiasm, remarking, “'Be Happy' is a heartfelt story about a father’s remarkable journey to help his daughter achieve her dreams. Releasing the first look on International Daughter’s Day adds a special touch, emphasizing the bond at the heart of this narrative. I believe audiences will connect with this emotional yet light-hearted story.”

'Be Happy' is set to be the latest addition to Prime Video's offerings, enhancing the value of Prime membership, which is available for just ₹1499 per year in India.