Bellbottom movie review: Akshay Kumar airlifts fans to theatres with an adrenaline-pumping show!

Movie: Bellbottom

Director: Ranjit Tewari

Stars: 3/5

Akshay Kumar has lived up to his ‘nationalistic hero’ image, literally airlifting the audience from their forced slumber to theatres, induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bellbottom becomes the first Hindi film to hit the theatres with 50 per cent occupancy in some states and yes it needs a mention as Akshay’s big gamble has paid off.

The espionage thriller directed by Ranjit Tewari presents Akshay Kumar as Anshul Malhotra, a RAW agent code-named Bellbottom.

The first half will keep you hooked with easy-breezy dialogues and punches flying here and there.

Coming to the plot, it is based on real-life hijackings from the 1980s. We are shown an Indian Airlines flight ICC 691 from Delhi is hijacked by four terrorists on August 24, 1984, bringing back vivid memories.

Lara Dutta, who brilliantly portrays then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi wants swift action as it’s the fifth plane hijacking in seven years. She is bound to leave an impact on you with her crisp act.

Adil Hussain prompts Bellbottom’s name and what follows next is a covert thrilling mission.

Rajiv Ravi’s cinematography is vivid and matches with the fast-paced screenplay by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Sheikh.

The suave Akshay ala Bellbottom and team mastermind the rescue mission to save 210 passengers and capture 4 terrorists in an edgy thriller.

Music is soothing and just about fine. Vaani Kapoor plays Akshay’s reel wife and has limited screen space. Huma Qureshi makes an appearance in few scenes and you expect to see more of her but alas, that doesn’t happen.

Overall, a stylish Bellbottom embarks on an adrenaline-pumping ride, giving ample high moments to viewers for staying hooked, booked and cooked.

Watch Bellbottom and we bet you will get your hands on that retro pair of flare out from your closet, the very next moment!