Besharam Rang row: CBFC chops ‘close-up shots’ showing Deepika Padukone’s ‘derrière’? LEAKED doc goes viral

New Delhi: Ahead of its big release, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Pathaan’ has already hogged the limelight but not for any good reasons. The first song released by the makers, ‘Besharam Rang’ irked a section of people for being too bold. The part where she wears a saffron bikini set, left many staging a protest over the colour of her clothes. After a lot of hullaballo, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has apparently advised some major changes in the movie and the song in particular.

As per a leaked Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) document shared by Kamaal R Khan aka KRK on Twitter, words such as RAW have been replaced in th movie and also close-up shots showing Deepika’s buttocks, side pose (partial nudity)' shots, and other sensual dance moves have reportedly been replaced with 'suitable shots' in Besharam Rang track.

This is the proof, Ki censor board Ne release Hone se Pahle Hi #Pathaan Ki Waat Lagadi. CB forced makers to replace #Raw word everywhere. pic.twitter.com/KEb7logfJw — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 4, 2023

However, her saffron-coloured bikini shots remain unchanged, as per this leaked document. No official word has been made as yet regarding these developments and changes by the makers, actors as yet.

Following the controversy over Deepika's bikini colour, the CBFC recently advised makers of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film `Pathaan` to implement certain changes in the film, including in its songs, and submit a revised version, chairperson Prasoon Joshi had earlier said.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is slated to release in January. Besides SRK and Deepika, it also features John Abraham in the antagonist's role.

The much-awaited trailer will release on January 10, 2023.