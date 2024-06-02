Best Of Cinema: Missed Catching These Blockbusters In Theaters? Stream Them Now On OTT Platforms!

Discover the allure of home entertainment, watching movies anytime anywhere. Dive into a world of captivating stories—from thought-provoking political dramas and inspiring biopics to delightful romantic comedies. Digital premieres have delighted viewers worldwide, sparking dialogue and solidifying their position in the cultural realm.

Here are five must-watch films that have made a lasting impact on viewers, now available for streaming.

1. Swatantra Veer Savarkar, ZEE5

Celebrating Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's 141st birth anniversary, audiences were enthralled by a gripping biographical drama depicting the life of this fearless revolutionary. 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' on ZEE5 stands as a powerful portrayal of his journey, showcasing his defiance against all odds to become one of India's most influential revolutionaries. Randeep Hooda, renowned for his impactful performances, embodies the lead role with remarkable skill, bringing Savarkar's complexity to life. Beyond acting, Hooda's multifaceted talent shines through as he co-writes, co-produces, and marks an impressive directorial debut with this film.

2. Bastar: The Naxal Story, ZEE5

Experience the intense saga of 'Bastar: The Naxal Story', delving deep into the heart of Chhattisgarh's Naxalite insurgency. Inspired by true events, the film chronicles the extraordinary endeavors of a determined police officer striving to quell the rising Naxal threat. Director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah illuminate this societal issue with precision, offering a fictionalized glimpse into the harsh realities on the ground. While 'Bastar' may confront viewers with challenging moments, its unwavering realism renders it a compelling exploration of India's enduring conflict. Boasting gripping performances and a riveting narrative, this film is essential viewing for those seeking a nuanced understanding of the Naxal menace. For enthusiasts of hard-hitting thrillers based on real-life events, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is a must-watch, now available for streaming on ZEE5!

3. Article 370, Netflix

‘Article 370’ immerses viewers in the heart of the Kashmir valley conflict. The story follows Zooni Haksar, an Intelligence Field Officer tasked by the PMO Secretary with a classified mission to dismantle the conflict economy and fight terrorism, set against the backdrop of the historic abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu & Kashmir. Inspired by true events and enhanced with creative storytelling, the film compellingly argues for the necessity of revoking Article 370, highlighting the suffering of Kashmiri residents due to the collusion between corrupt local leaders and militants. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for ‘The Kashmir Files’, the movie masterfully builds tension in the first half, setting the stage for an intense and high-stakes narrative. ‘Article 370’ is now streaming on Netflix.

4. Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya, Amazon Prime Video

In the imaginative rom-com ‘Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya,’ a robotics engineer falls for a remarkably human-like android, blurring reality and artificiality. As Aryan gets entangled with the advanced robot Sifra, a professional assignment turns into an unconventional love story, raising profound questions about human-machine relationships. Featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, this charming film is a must-watch for satirical comedy lovers.

5. Crew, Netflix

The film promises a heartwarming journey celebrating friendship and the pursuit of dreams. Director Rajesh Krishnan brings together a stellar trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon to breathe life into this story. With a mix of risk and wit, 'Crew' challenges gender norms in the air adventure genre, placing these spirited women at the forefront. Blending humor, drama, and friendship, this film is tailor-made for the Instagram generation, offering a glimpse into their aspirational lifestyle.