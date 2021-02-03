Best romantic Bollywood movies to watch with your loved one on Valentine’s Day 2021!

It’s officially the season of love as Valentine’s Day is just around the corner! The dreamy day (February 14) is known for cutesy romantic gestures and fairytale-like evenings with your lover. However, due to the pandemic, it may not be possible to venture out to fancy restaurants for a candlelight dinner. But you can still keep the romance alive and spend a magical evening at home by cosying up for a Bollywood movie night!

Here is our handpicked collection of the best romantic Bollywood movies to watch this Valentine’s Day :

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na: Starring Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza, this movie will take you back to the days of young love. It’s a story of two college best friends, Jai, a soft-spoken guy and Aditi, a loud and impulsive girl who are perfect for each other but only realise it when they are apart. Their heartwarming relationship will restore your faith in the innocence of love.

Jab We Met: Directed by Imtiaz Ali, this iconic romantic-comedy will have you laughing, crying and smiling throughout. The lead characters, played by Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, end up meeting on a train by chance and this is where the romance begins! This Bollywood flick is a fun watch with many sassy one-liners by the talkative Geet.

Veer Zara: A classic Shah Rukh Khan romantic movie which tells the tale of an impossible love story between an Indian army officer and a Pakistani girl, Zara, played by Preity Zinta. Veer tries to pursue her but is falsely framed for a crime by Zara’s politically corrupt fiance. But, in this tale of love triumphs all, Veer is finally able to reunite with the love of his life Zara despite all the hardships.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: This cult Bollywood movie has defined romance for many Indians. The all-time classic also made Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol one of the most loved on-screen couples among fans. A story of two strangers falling in love during a trip abroad, it explores the spontaneity of love and what it means to fight for love against all odds.

2 States: This is a wonderful tale of what happens when two cultures collide. Based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel, this film shows how love goes beyond cultural barriers and language. It is a modern-day love story of two young adults who fall in love and make it work despite cultural clashes between their families.