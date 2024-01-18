Bhansali Productions To Announce Their Next Big-Screen Magnum Opus In March 2024

New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the prominent directors of Indian Cinema, who is a name behind cult classics like Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Black, Guzaarish, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Everyone is well mindful of his cinema which is rich in its classic craft and entertainment quotient. Over the last few months, a lot has been spoken about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film. While the filmmaker is presently busy with the post-production of the Netflix Original, Heera Mandi, we have exclusively learned that he is all set to announce his new Magnum Opus in March 2024.

With things silently moving ahead in motion, SLB is committed to starting a new feature film for the big screen in 2024. While the audience always awaits to see his next, this one too is an ambitious project and a story that is close to the filmmaker's heart, which is going to come as yet another cinematic gem from the house of SLB. Without much delay, SLB is targeting to announce the film in March 2024.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the only Indian filmmaker who has expertise in all facets of filmmaking from the visuals, performances, storytelling, music, canvases, and backdrops among others. That's what makes him a one-of-a-kind filmmaker who has enlarged his slate as a director on whole new grounds with time. Taking up the legacy of real and authentic cinema ahead, the filmmaker recently introduced the world of Heeramandi and gave the audiences a frenzy treat of his kind of cinema having kept all the detailing and pureness of his kind of cinema intact.