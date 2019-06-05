'Bharat' movie tweet review: Salman Khan's film rides high on emotion, Katrina Kaif looks impressive

New Delhi: This Eid, superstar Salman Khan presents to us his much-awaited film 'Bharat' and fans couldn't be more thrilled. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film stars Salman opposite Katrina Kaif and actors like Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Sonali Kulkarni, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff are also part of it.

'Bharat' traces the journey of the protagonist Bharat, played by Salman, from the 1960s to 2010. Katrina Kaif features in the role of Madam Sir.

Salman perhaps has chosen the best day to release his film like always and people have eagerly waiting to watch it. Among the people who grabbed the first day first show ticket of 'Bharat' is Ritika Handoo of ZeeNews.com. She is at the theatre to give us live tweet review of the film.

Time for interval. Let’s see how the second half of #Bharat treats us — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) June 5, 2019

#Bharat rides high on emotion — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) June 5, 2019

There is something about Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s on-screen chemistry. It stays with you. #Bharat — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) June 5, 2019

Katrina Kaif as Kumud Raina looks impressive #Bharat — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) June 5, 2019

Disha Patani and Salman Khan’s chemistry in #Bharat looks interesting — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) June 5, 2019

The very popular #Slowmotion song keeps the audience entertained #Bharat — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) June 5, 2019

The very glamourous Disha Patani is here #Bharat — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) June 5, 2019

Welcome to the Russian circus in #Bharat — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) June 5, 2019

Partition scenes bring back the tragic memories #Bharat — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) June 5, 2019

A first few minutes into #Bharat and Bhabiji... actor Aasif Sheikh will win your heart — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) June 5, 2019

If you can look half as handsome as Salman Khan at 70, your purpose in life is sorted. #Bharat — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) June 5, 2019

Sunil Grover will bring a smile to your face in #Bharat — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) June 5, 2019

Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s trio has delivered blockbuster hits in the past. #Bharat — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) June 5, 2019

#Bharat is Salman Khan’s big #Eid release. Let’s see how it fares at Box Office — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) June 5, 2019

Salman Khan fans have thronged the theatres in huge number #Bharat — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) June 5, 2019

#Bharat first day first show about to kick off! — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) June 5, 2019

'Bharat' is an adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film 'Ode To My Father' and is Salman's third film with Ali Abbas Zafar. 'Bharat' is co-produced by Salman Khan and Atul Agnihotri.