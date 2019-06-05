close

'Bharat' movie tweet review: Salman Khan's film rides high on emotion, Katrina Kaif looks impressive

This Eid, Salman Khan presents to us 'Bharat' and fans couldn't be more thrilled. Check out the live tweet review of the film here.

&#039;Bharat&#039; movie tweet review: Salman Khan&#039;s film rides high on emotion, Katrina Kaif looks impressive
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan

New Delhi: This Eid, superstar Salman Khan presents to us his much-awaited film 'Bharat' and fans couldn't be more thrilled. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film stars Salman opposite Katrina Kaif and actors like Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Sonali Kulkarni, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff are also part of it. 

'Bharat' traces the journey of the protagonist Bharat, played by Salman, from the 1960s to 2010. Katrina Kaif features in the role of Madam Sir. 

Salman perhaps has chosen the best day to release his film like always and people have eagerly waiting to watch it. Among the people who grabbed the first day first show ticket of 'Bharat' is Ritika Handoo of ZeeNews.com. She is at the theatre to give us live tweet review of the film.

Check out her tweets here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

'Bharat' is an adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film 'Ode To My Father' and is Salman's third film with Ali Abbas Zafar. 'Bharat' is co-produced by Salman Khan and Atul Agnihotri.

