Bharat: Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif exude brilliance in new poster!

On Wednesday, a brand new poster of "Bharat' was unveiled, featuring the lead characters of the film.

Bharat: Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif exude brilliance in new poster!
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat' is one of the most-anticipated films this year and will arrive in theatres on June 5. The excitement around the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial started building up when the (former) leading lady, Priyanka Chopra made a sudden exit from the project and to fill in her for her, Kat was roped in. Fans were quite happy when Katrina came on board and expectations from 'Bharat' are soaring high due to the hit trio of Salman-Ali and Katrina.

The actor has captioned the poster as, “Aur phir humare zindagi mein aayi 'Madam Sir'

On a related note, Salman had shared a poster yesterday that featured him in a young avatar. Actress Disha Patani was also a part of the same it unveiled Disha's first ever look in the film. The actress plays a trapeze artist in the film which also has Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Tabu and others on board.

So, do you plan to watch 'Bharat'?

