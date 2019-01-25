Bharat teaser: Salman Khan starrer looks like a sure shot Eid blockbuster—Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's upcoming ambitious project 'Bharat' remains highly anticipated amongst fans. The makers have unveiled the teaser and it looks like a perfect Khan film loaded with heavy-duty dialogues. The film stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

The 1.26-minute long teaser gives you an insight into the world of Bharat—the character played by Salman. Expect some really memorable dialogues and stunt sequences from this one.

Watch the teaser here:

Directed Ali Abbas Zafar has helmed this project and it has come out well. He previously collaborated with the superstar in blockbuster hits such as 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Therefore, expectations are sky high from this one. The film is co-produced by Salman's brother-in-law and actor Atul Agnihotri.

Katrina Kaif plays the leading lady in 'Bharat' and that brings the superhit trio of actor-actress-director back as their last release 'Tiger Zinda Hai' did wonders at the ticket counters. 'Bharat' has a starry ensemble star cast with the likes of Tabu, Disha Patani, Aasif Sheikh, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in pivotal parts.

Now, imagine if the teaser is such how rocking will the full-fledged trailer be?

The movie will hit the screens this Eid on June 5, 2019.