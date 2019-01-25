Bharat teaser: Salman Khan's five different looks leave us intrigued — Check out

New Delhi: The teaser of Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial 'Bharat' was dropped today and its lead actor Salman Khan left us in awe with his five different looks in the film. Ever since the project was first announced, Salman's looks in the film have been a topic of discussion among the cinelovers.

Zafar, who had promised to release the teaser the film, kept up his words and unveiled it on the social media today. And within minutes of it being released, it created a rage among his followers. Within hours of it being released, the teaser has been viewed by over 88 lakh times.

In the meantime, we bring to you the different looks that Salman has been carrying in the film.

He is seen as a daredevil motorcyclist here.

Salman wins heart in the Navy officer uniform.

Here, he is seen as a fire brigade man.

Salman is seen in a rugged look, and his smile has a lot to say.

He is seen as an ageing boxer, here.

And, in case if you missed Sunil Grover in the teaser. The actor-comedian is seen here, sharing frame with Salman.

Watch the trailer below:

Directed Ali Abbas Zafar has helmed this project and it has come out well. He previously collaborated with the superstar in blockbuster hits such as 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Therefore, expectations are sky high from this one. The film is co-produced by Salman's brother-in-law and actor Atul Agnihotri.