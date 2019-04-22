close

Bharat trailer: Salman Khan's thrilling journey jumps through timezones, filled with love for nation—Watch

'Bharat' is up for release this Eid, June 5, 2019.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' is up for release this Eid, June 5, 2019, and to keep the buzz going, the makers have unveiled its extravagant trailer. It shows Sallu Bhai in different timezones and avatars.

The trailer is laced with mammoth sets, starry presence by Salman, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover among others. The central theme which binds this period drama is Bharat's love for his nation.

Watch the trailer here:

Jackie Shroff plays Salman's father and this tale touches upon the tale of partition as well.

The movie is helmed by 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' fame filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.

'Bharat' has been produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar. The story has been written by Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V Sharma. It is the official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.

The movie features Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh to name a few amongst the supporting cast.

We can't wait for this one!

 

