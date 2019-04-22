'Bharat' trailer shows India's history Salman style

Mumbai: From former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's speech at Independence to the impact of the Partition of India in 1947 on families, the trailer of Salman Khan-starrer "Bharat", which was unveiled on Monday, gives a glimpse of India's history in the superstar's 'dabangg' style.

After Salman's last two films -- "Race 3" and "Tubelight" -- couldn't impress the audience, the trailer of "Bharat" has been mostly received well by the netizens.

The three-minute long video shows different shades of Salman's life journey. The first part of the trailer showcases Salman's colourful life with his circus troupe where he performs stunts wearing glittery costumes.

Actress Disha Patani is seen performing acrobatic stunts in the video. The second part of the trailer portrays a different side of Salman, who is searching for a job and how he meets actress Katrina Kaif and falls in love with her.

This is followed by Salman's serious avatar. He is seen volunteering with people in locating missing immigrants from across the border and fulfilling the promise made by him to his father (portrayed by Jackie Shroff) during the partition.

Sharing the link of the trailer on Twitter, Salmam wrote: "Journey of a man and a nation together."

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, "Bharat" is scheduled to release on June 5.