New Delhi: Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are ensuring Deva fans are in for a thrilling experience with every update they drop. From gripping posters and teasers to the highly anticipated song announcement, the excitement is at an all-time high. The latest buzz surrounds the teaser for Bhasad Macha, the biggest banger of the year. To amplify the anticipation, Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde will set the stage on fire at the opening ceremony in Dubai, giving fans a sneak peek of what’s to come. For now, however, all eyes are on the electrifying teaser for the track that’s already making waves.

In the teaser, Shahid Kapoor is on fire, exuding confidence and charisma like never before. With his iconic swag and infectious dance moves, he’s ready to have you up and grooving. His performance doesn’t just capture your attention—it commands it. Shahid isn’t just dancing; he’s owning the screen, with every move radiating pure energy. Bhasad Macha isn’t just a song; it’s an entire vibe, drawing you in with its magnetic rhythm and making you feel every beat.

Choreographed by Bosco Leslie Martis, Bhasad Macha promises to be a visual and musical spectacle. The track, with vocals by Mika Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Jyotica Tangri, is composed by Vishal Mishra, with lyrics by Raj Shekhar.

Directed by the renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is set to hit theaters on January 31, 2025. The teaser is just the beginning of what promises to be a thrilling cinematic journey.