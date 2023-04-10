topStoriesenglish2593391
Bholaa Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's Film Collects Rs 4.90 Crore On Day 11

Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer 'Bholaa', which arrived in theatres on March 30, has been witnessing decent growth at the ticket counters. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 04:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Masses are rooting for Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer 'Bholaa'! The film has earned a great second Sunday number Rs 4.90 crore with a total of Rs 72.29 crore! Directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, the action-adventure film, which is a remake of the Tamil film 'Kaithi' has picked up in many key centres and is expected to have steady growth over the next few weeks. 

Bholaa Day-Wise Collections:

Thursday: 11.20 cr
Friday: 7.40 cr
Saturday: 12.20 cr 
Sunday: 13.48 cr 
Monday: 4.50 cr
Tuesday: 4.80 cr
Wednesday: 3.10 cr
Thursday: 3.30 cr
Friday: 3.51 cr 
Saturday: 3.90 cr
Sunday: 4.90 cr
Grand Total: 72.29 cr

'Bholaa' is also competing with Ranbir and Shraddha's 'Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar' which has been running in the theatres for 3 weeks now. Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway' has also been doing well at the box office. However, 'Bholaa' is expected to perform well in the coming weeks considering that it's a mass entertainer. 

Speaking of 'Bholaa', it It has been styled as the story of a 'one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise.'    

The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia. 'Bholaa' marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay' in 2016, and 'Runway 34' in 2022. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. It arrived in theatres on March 30, 2023.  

