Bholaa Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's Actioner Picks Up Pace, Crosses Rs 30 Cr On First Saturday

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn and Tabu are back again with action drama ‘Bholaa’ after a successful time at the box office with Drishyam series. As the film released in theatres, the moviegoers were quite impressed with the amazing acting skills of Ajay Devgn and Tabu. In fact, a lot of the fans hailed the action scenes done by Ajay. The film has also been performing well at the box office and has picked up pace after a rather slow start.

As we approach the weekend, the word of mouth for Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’ has resulted in great footfall on its first Saturday. The film saw an upward trend on Saturday earning Rs 12.10 cr and a grand total of Rs 30.70 cr in three days. The direction, action and performance of every actor have been a massive draw for the audiences. With this, the film is expected to further grow in the coming days.

Here’s the box office break down of ‘Bholaa’

Thursday: Rs 11.20 cr

Friday: Rs 7.40 cr

Saturday: Rs 12.10 cr

Total: Rs 30.70 cr

The film is also competing with Ranbir and Shraddha’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar’ which has been running in the theaters for 3 weeks now. Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway’ has also been doing well at the box office. However, ‘Bholaa’ is expected to perform well in the coming weeks considering that it’s a mass entertainer.

`Bholaa` is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit `Kaithi`. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia. Bholaa marks Ajay`s fourth directorial film after `U, Me aur Hum` in 2008, `Shivaay` in 2016, and `Runwav 34` in 2022. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Tabu in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.