Bholaa Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's Film Impresses With Superb Acting, Mind-Blowing Action Scenes

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film ‘Bholaa’ released in the theatres today and netizens could not keep calm as they watched the film and instantly shared their review on micro-blogging platform Twitter. So, if you are planning to watch ‘Bholaa’ this weekend, here’s a look at the audience reviews which can help you decide whether to watch it or not.

Fans were quite thrilled to watch Ajay Devgn’s powerful acting in the film. A big shout out was given to the action scenes. “#Bholaa by SUPERSTAR #AjayDevgn is FANTABULOUS!! What to say about that scene when he came out to save #Tabu 'OMG' explained in single frame!! Mind-Blowing cinematography, Outstanding actions. Go, whistle & enjoy,” a user wrote. “#Bholaa is brilliant movie mass action superb story #Ajaydevgan excellent acting overall best watch theatre experience,” another user wrote. “My POV towards #AjayDevgn's direction changed after his brilliance in #Runway34 and now it goes even bigger with #Bholaa. A wholesome theatrical experience with good occupancy in the morning show!!,” a third user wrote.

Earlier, Ajay Devgn’s wife Kajol watched the movie and shared her review of the same. She wrote, "Must must must watch. Full paisa vasool. Ajay, I was clapping and cheering throughout. #Bholaa releasing tomorrow in 3D."

`Bholaa` is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit `Kaithi`. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia. Bholaa marks Ajay`s fourth directorial film after `U, Me aur Hum` in 2008, `Shivaay` in 2016, and `Runwav 34` in 2022. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Tabu in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.