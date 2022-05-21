New Delhi: The young superstar leading the game of B-town now is, Kartik Aaryan. With a thunderous response on the opening day of his film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ends Bollywood's dry box office spell, beating big backing films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Jayeshbhai Jordaar as it opens at 14.11 Cr.

Kartik has single-handlely delivered the mass family entertainer that the audiences craved and how. With such a massive opening in a post-pandemic period, not only has the young superstar delivered the BIGGEST Opening of Bollywood for 2022, but has also beat his own records as it is also his own highest opener. Trade and audience are all hailing him as the 'unbeatable Superstar' or 'Box office messiah' and rightly so.

With this kind of a Day 1 alone, the talented actor has really proven his hold at the box office and the ever-increasing base of his loyal fandom.

There is no stopping for Kartik now as he is only set to treat his fans with more massive films in his lineup like Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.