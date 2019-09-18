Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kiara Advani to play the female lead in Kartik Aaryan starrer?

New Delhi: Ever since word got out that Kartik Aaryan will be stepping in Akshay Kumar's shoes for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' sequel, rumours regarding the film's female lead have been doing rounds on the internet. While many of us are excited to know which actress will be paired with the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' fame, looks like the mystery will come to an end soon!

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, actress Kiara Advani will be playing the female lead in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' 2. She was last seen in 'Kabir Singh' and won hearts with her performance. If the reports are true, we're sure all the Kiara fans will be elated!

However, we would not get too excited until an official confirmation arrives.

A source closed to the development also revealed to Mirror that the film is expected to go on floors in October.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' will be directed by Anees Bazmee and is slated to release on July 31, 2020. The venture is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar.

The original 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' released in October 2007 and starred Akshay, Vidya Balan, Amisha Patel, Shiney Ahuja among others.