Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser: Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba gives goosebumps to fans - Watch

Kartik Aaryan asks Manjulika to Beware as Rooh Baba is here- Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Teaser Below!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser: Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba gives goosebumps to fans - Watch
New Delhi: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser is finally out and the buzz is high. Tighten your seatbelts because this Kartik Aaryan starrer looks like it is going to be one rollercoaster ride of laughter and chills. Taking to his social media, Kartikintroduced his fans to 'Rooh Baba' as he asks Manjulika to beware.

The teaser opens on a dingy and spooky note with Manjulika's Aami Je Tomar playing and a glimpse of the unknown Manjulika cut to 'Hare Krishna Hare Ram' tune drops in with Kartik Aaryan's mischievous eyes and a full black attire as Rajpal Yadav gives him quite the welcome. It really seems like a blockbuster on the way as the teaser alone gets you so excited for the film.

Kiara Advani plays the female lead of the film alongside Kartik Aaryan, while Rajpal Yadav is perfectly in his element as Chhota Pandit from the first part and Tabu will be seen in a pivotal role too in this Anees Bazmee starrer.

The film is all set to hit the big screens on May 20, 2022. 

 

