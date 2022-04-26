New Delhi: It's going to be a season of chills and thrills, all thanks to Kartik Aaryan, who takes the audiences on a fun-filled and spooky ride with the trailer of his much-anticipated film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 finally out.

The much-awaited trailer of the season shows the uber-cool Kartik Aaryan in an entertainment-packed role where his dances in a suit, comedy and dialogue delivery is all so on point.

After making his presence felt, with Ram Madhvani's 'Dhamaka' last year, the actor looks all set to take on the Box office with a totally different avatar in a commercial biggie like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, also stars Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. It is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, releasing on May 20, 2022.