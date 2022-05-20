हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie review

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 tweet review: In a Kartik Aaryan, Kiara film, Tabu steals the show!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 audience review: Social media is abuzz with first reactions after watching this mass entertainer starring the nation's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan in the lead. 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 tweet review: In a Kartik Aaryan, Kiara film, Tabu steals the show!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anees Bazmee's latest outing, horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' featuring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav has opened in theatres today. The film has emerged victorious it seems, as a positive word of mouth publicity will definitelyt give it a major push this weekend. 

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is a sequel to the 2007 movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2 TWEET REVIEW:

Social media is abuzz with first reactions after watching this mass entertainer starring the nation's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Check out what netizens feel about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 

After making his presence felt, with Ram Madhvani's 'Dhamaka' last year, the actor looks all set to take on the Box office with a totally different avatar in a commercial biggie like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, released on May 20, 2022. 

BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2 PROMOTIONS:

The star cast along with the filmmaker and producer has been on a massive promotional spree to make sure the movie is a big hit. From interviews, and shows to recently seeking divine blessings at Delhi's famous Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, the team has done it all. 

Looks like their hard work paid off well!

 

