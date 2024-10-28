Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Advance Booking: 17,000 Tickets Sold On Day 1

New Delhi: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to be the biggest release of the year, sure to shatter box office records and capture the hearts of audiences. With its trailer and songs keeping fans hooked for this spooky horror-comedy ride, the film has already started making waves even before its release, receiving an incredible response on advance booking. On day one, it sold over 17,000 tickets just four days ahead of its release.

The film's advance ticket sales have been outstanding, reaching a gross worth of 48 lakh (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office on day one. This includes over 17,000 tickets sold, with approximately 1,030 shows currently scheduled. Among all states, Gujarat is leading with ticket sales totaling 12 lakh gross, followed by Maharashtra with 11 lakh gross. If this momentum continues, the film might reach the 1 crore mark by tonight.

Additionally, major cities like Mumbai and Delhi-NCR have started listing shows on online movie ticket platforms. While national cinema chains (PVR-INOX and Cinepolis) are yet to list their shows, advance booking in selected non-national cinema chain theaters has already begun.

With Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba from the superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a project initiated by Bhushan Kumar, he will be seen alongside Triptii Dimri, the OG Manjulika (Vidya Balan), and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, this highly anticipated release is set to carry forward the legacy of Bollywood’s beloved horror-comedy franchise. Get ready for a Diwali filled with spooky fun and laughter.

Stay tuned for more thrilling updates as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.