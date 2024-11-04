Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collections: Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Rakes In Astonishing Rs 110.20 Cr In 3 Days

New Delhi: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has finally hit theaters and is creating waves with its success. The much-awaited franchise has made a significant impact with its steadily growing box office numbers. The film opened with an impressive 36.6 Cr, climbed to 38.4 Cr on the second day, and collected 35.2 Cr on the third day. This has resulted in an extraordinary opening weekend, with the total reaching 110.20 Cr in just 3 days.

Kartik Aaryan took to social media to share this phenomenal box office triumph, writing: "ROOH BABA ON CLOUD 100 ONE OF THE FASTEST 100 CRORES in just 3 days !! Thank you Janta Janardhan for the blockbuster love !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 in Theatres"

With Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba from the superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a project initiated by Bhushan Kumar, he will be seen alongside Triptii Dimri, the OG Manjulika (Vidya Balan), and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, this highly anticipated release is set to carry forward the legacy of Bollywood’s beloved horror-comedy franchise.

Get ready for a Diwali filled with spooky fun and laughter!