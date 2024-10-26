Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2812081https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/bhool-bhulaiyaa-3-check-out-vidya-balan-and-madhuri-dixit-face-off-in-ami-je-tomar-3-0-song-2812081.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
BHOOL BHULAIYAA 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Check Out Vidya Balan And Madhuri Dixit Face-Off In 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0' Song

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, combining horror and comedy.

|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2024, 09:07 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Check Out Vidya Balan And Madhuri Dixit Face-Off In 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0' Song (Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: The makers of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' are leaving no stone unturned to create excitement among the fans for the film.

On Friday, 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0' track from the third installment of the successful franchise was unveiled, showcasing an epic face-off between Madhuri Dixit Nene and Vidya Balan.

Have A Look At The Post: 

Ami Je Tomar 3.0 is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics penned by Sameer. The new version of the song is reprised by Amaal Mallik. Acclaimed choreographer Chinni Prakash has expertly crafted a mesmerizing blend of these classical dance forms.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, combining horror and comedy.

The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri, making it a highly anticipated Diwali release.

Set to hit theatres on November 1, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' faces a significant box office challenge from Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.

With both films generating considerable buzz, the clash promises to be a thrilling showdown in theatres. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi Questions SEBI Chief’s Absence from PAC Hearing
DNA Video
DNA: What is the ‘Halal-Free Diwali’ Controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Yamuna Cleanup or Political Stunt? Delhi’s Toxic River
DNA Video
DNA: The ‘Kasab’ of Kashmir Emerges: Brutality Resurfaces
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI Chief to Be Questioned by Public Accounts Committee
DNA Video
DNA: Has Congress Found Its ‘Indira’ in Priyanka Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath to Sell UP-Made Weapons to America
DNA Video
DNA: What Discussed Between Modi and Xi Jinping?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Lawrence Bishnoi’s Influence Growing in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MLA Files FIR Against Party Members in Bahraich Riot Case
NEWS ON ONE CLICK