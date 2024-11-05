New Delhi: Filmmaker Anees Bazmee's latest release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has finally arrived in theaters, creating madness everywhere! The film opened with a whopping Rs 36.60 Cr. at the box office, marking Kartik's biggest opening to date. The horror-comedy craze is spreading rapidly, and fans in theaters were seen grooving to the title track. Witnessing this, Kartik couldn't contain his excitement and expressed his gratitude to the fans.

Kartik took to social media to share a video of fans dancing to the title track in theaters, captioning it: "Wow this is insane !! Thank you for turning theatres into clubs Wish i was there too #Repost @dolanilpori Hore Ram hore ram hore Krishnahore ram"

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has become the fastest film in Kartik Aaryan’s illustrious career to enter the 100 crores club in just 3 days of the film’s release with an opening box office window to Rs.36.60 crores, a number which many of Kartik’s contemporaries have yet to achieve. The craze of the film has heightened so much that 90 fans in a town in India booked a truck to watch the film in theatres.

With Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba from the superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a project initiated by Bhushan Kumar, he is starring alongside Triptii Dimri, the OG Manjulika (Vidya Balan), and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit. This highly anticipated release is set to carry forward the legacy of Bollywood’s beloved horror-comedy franchise.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa released in theatres on November 1 and with the surge in box office numbers every day, the film is surely here to stay in cinemas for a longer span.