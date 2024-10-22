Advertisement
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan And Triptii Dimri's Sizzling Chemistry Shines In ‘Jaana Samjho Na'

The highly anticipated second song from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', 'Jaana Samjho Na,' featuring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, has officially been released, mesmerizing fans with its romantic charm. 

Oct 22, 2024
Pic Credit: Instagram (@Kartik Aaryan)

As 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' shapes up to be one of the biggest Diwali releases of the year, the excitement has skyrocketed with the unveiling of its latest song, 'Jaana Samjho Na.' Sung by Tulsi Kumar and Aditya Rikhari, the soulful melody brings to life the blazing chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, leaving fans captivated. 

The song, composed by Lijo George, DJ Chetas, and Aditya Rikhari, with lyrics by Aditya Rikhari, perfectly blends romance and melody, making it an instant hit. 

Have a look at the stunning video: 

The film, directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, continues the legacy of the popular 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise, with Kartik reprising his role as Rooh Baba.  

Alongside him, the star-studded cast includes Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. With its mix of horror, comedy, and romance, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is set to light up screens this Diwali, releasing on November 1, 2024.

