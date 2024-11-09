Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan’s Hilarious ‘Haunted Theatre’ Video Going Rapidly Viral

Kartik Aaryan recently took to Instagram to share a cryptic, humorous video that has fans buzzing as 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' enjoys a stellar box office run, raking in an impressive Rs.168.86 crore. The actor’s post keeps the spooky excitement alive, as he hints at the film’s supernatural influence extending even to real-life cinema halls.

In the video, Kartik brings the ghostly essence of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' into the everyday world. He playfully shows theatres screening the film as if they have become haunted, complete with “chudails” (witches) serving popcorn and cold drinks to the audience.

The eerie yet comedic vibe of the clip adds to the film’s charm, as Kartik captions the post, “It’s the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and we are living in it. Aaj se Theatres mein PopCorn Chudail hi dengi.”

Have a look:

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' expands the iconic story of a haunted mansion with a new mix of horror and humor. Kartik’s portrayal of ‘Rooh Baba’ has captivated audiences, joined by a stellar ensemble cast featuring Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, alongside talented actors like Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar.

The film’s massive success is being celebrated as a triumph for Bollywood, as it continues to attract viewers and keep them on the edge of their seats with laughter and chills alike.