Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan To Wrap Up 34-Day, 12-City Promotional Tour With A Grand Finale In Patna

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has crossed an astounding Rs 200 crore mark at the box office within just 10 days! This incredible achievement is a testament to the dedication and enthusiasm of the team, led by Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, who have passionately promoted the film worldwide. The promotional journey began in Jaipur with an extravagant trailer launch, kicking off a nationwide tour that took the cast across India and beyond.

The team energized fans from city to city, with massive gatherings in Ahmedabad, Surat, and Delhi, and lively college events in Noida, Indore, and Hyderabad. Memorable moments included Kartik and Madhuri savoring Vadapav in Pune and Kartik and Vidya posing at the iconic Howrah Bridge in Kolkata, where they were greeted by an enthusiastic crowd. Lucknow and Varanasi witnessed record-breaking turnouts, further boosting the film’s popularity.

A highlight of the tour was a grand event in Dubai, where fans from across the Middle East came together to celebrate with Rooh Baba, aka Kartik Aaryan, in an unforgettable gathering that underscored the franchise’s international impact. Now, Kartik is set to conclude this remarkable promotional journey in Patna, with a grand finale meet-and-greet event for his fans. Known for his commitment to ground-level promotions, Kartik and the 'BB3' team brought the film closer to the audience, making it one of his most extensive and successful campaigns.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has become an unstoppable force at the box office, shattering records and setting a new benchmark for horror-comedy franchises. The film has already crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide and continues to soar as the promotional tour draws to a close.