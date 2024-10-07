New Delhi: The recently unveiled teaser for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ has ignited a wave of excitement among fans, particularly highlighting the much-anticipated return of Rooh Baba, portrayed by Kartik Aaryan. Set to hit theaters this Diwali, the film is already generating significant buzz, with audiences eager to see how the storyline unfolds and how Aaryan's character will once again captivate viewers.

Netizens have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Rooh Baba's comeback, with numerous reactions.

One fan declared, “We want to see Rooh Baba back this Diwali! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3!” echoing a sentiment shared by many.

We want to see Rooh Baba back this Diwali! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3! — Shreyas Bajwa (@BajwaShrey98558) October 6, 2024

Another enthusiastic netizen shared their thrill, “Kartik reprising the role of Rooh Baba again in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3! Damn, extremely excited for it!” showcasing the thrill surrounding Aaryan’s return.

Kartik reprising the role of Rooh Baba again in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3! Damn, extremely excited for it! — Will Jacks (@jacks92674) October 6, 2024

An eager fan added, “Extremely excited for Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3! Dhamaakedaar Diwali!” while another noted, “Can't wait to see Rooh Baba back in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3!”

Extremely excited for Rooh baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3! Dhamaakedaar Diwali! — Badal Ojha (@BadalOjha79972) October 6, 2024

The anticipation doesn’t stop there; one dedicated fan emphasized, “It's really going to be a treat to watch Rooh Baba back in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 this Diwali!” reinforcing the film's status as a must-see this festive season.

It's really going to be treat to watch Rooh Baba back in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 this Diwali! — Yash Agarwal (@YashAga85948401) October 6, 2024

Finally, a loyal supporter expressed their fondness for the character, stating, “Love you Rooh Baba! #KartikAaryan excited for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3!”

Love you Rooh Baba! #KartikAaryan excited for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3! — Rajat Mehta (@rajat_dala46941) October 6, 2024

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is scheduled for release on November 1, promising an epic blend of horror and comedy. With a star-studded cast including Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri, the film aims to deliver a memorable cinematic experience and make a grand impact this Diwali.