Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Title Track Teaser: Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh And Kartik Aaryan Join Forces For Electrifying Collab - Watch

New Delhi: After the massive success of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer, now the makers have unveiled the teaser for the highly anticipated title track. T-Series collaborated with global music icon Pitbull—known as Mr Worldwide and global Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh for the title track of this highly anticipated Diwali release.

Leading the charge with the title track is once again India’s heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan, whose smooth dance moves and signature swag has already taken this track to another level, giving his fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for! The soundtrack is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, celebrated for his chart-topping recreations, while the original composition comes from Pritam, whose melodies have made the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise iconic.

The powerhouse trio of Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh, and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ series staple Neeraj Shridhar brings together a diverse blend of cultures and beats. Composers Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi masterfully create a sonic experience that combines modern beats with an unmistakable Indian vibe.

An Anees Bazmee film, initiated by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues the legacy of the hit horror-comedy franchise. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri, this much anticipated horror comedy promises a perfect blend of scares and laughs.

With Kartik Aaryan reprising the role of Rooh Baba from superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he will be seen with Tripti Dimri, the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit! Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar, this much-anticipated release is set to carry forward the legacy of Bollywood’s favorite horror-comedy franchise.

Get ready for a Diwali filled with spooky fun and laughter! Stay tuned for more thrilling updates! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.