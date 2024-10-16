Advertisement
BHOOL BHULAIYAA 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Title Track: Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Kickstart Countdown With A Bang

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will hit theaters this Diwali on November 1, 2024. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri in key roles. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 01:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Title Track: Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Kickstart Countdown With A Bang (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: One of the year's most anticipated films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has stunned everyone with its mind-blowing trailer. To elevate the audience's excitement even further, the makers have now released the teaser for the title track, which dropped yesterday and has left everyone exhilarated about its release.

Everyone is excited to witness the biggest music collaboration featuring global music icon Pitbull—known as Mr. Worldwide—along with global Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh and heartthrob Kartik Aaryan. With the title track set to release today, the cast is visibly excited, and they have already begun the countdown in anticipation.

Have A Look At The Post: 

Ahead of Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track release, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit commence the countdown!  

Vidya Balan took to her social media, she shared a poster of the title track and wrote, 

"Dos horas to go!"

Madhuri Dixit took to her social media and wrote on the poster of the title track, 

"Cuatro horas to go!"

With Kartik Aaryan reprising the role of 'Rooh Baba' from superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he will be seen with Tripti Dimri, the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit. 

Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar, this much-anticipated release is set to carry forward the legacy of Bollywood’s favorite horror-comedy franchise. 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will hit theaters this Diwali on November 1, 2024. Stay tuned for more thrilling updates!

 

 

