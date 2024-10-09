Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer X Review: Netizens Hails Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan Starrer; 'Diwali Dhamaka'

New Delhi: The much-anticipated 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' trailer has been unveiled at the iconic 'Cinema Ka Mandir,' Raj Mandir in Jaipur. The entire cast and team gathered for the grand launch event. From Kartik Aaryan returning as Rooh Baba to his epic clash with the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan to his chemistry with Triptii Dimri, and the perfect blend of horror and comedy, everything about the trailer is winning the hearts of the audience.

Here's how netizens took social media by storm while praising the trailer of Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

KartikAaryan and #TriptiDimri's chemistry is on fire! They are absolutely slaying it together! Kartik has a way of shining with every co-star _ #BhoolBhulaiyaa3#BhoolBhulaiyaa3Trailer

— Pinky Doll _ (@Pinky_Doll10) October 9, 2024

This is going to be a DIWALI DHAMAKA _ The trailer is amazing loaded with so many elements that take up the movie a notch higher! excited for the #RoohBabaVSManjulika .. exciting to see #MadhuriDixit in a whole new avatar _#BhoolBhulaiyaa3Trailerhttps://t.co/mnc7vIxOYl October 9, 2024

Funtastic. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #KartikAaryan as rooh baba is always a treat for the audience. And this time biggerx2... #VidyaBalan & #MadhuriDixit comes together as #Monjolika.

I never imagined will live to see Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan sharing screen. If 'dream come true' had a literal meaning _ Thank you Universe !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3Trailer pic.twitter.com/8uxBVGF01w — ___________________ (@Amit_Singh8795) October 9, 2024

I never imagined will live to see Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan sharing screen. If 'dream come true' had a literal meaning _ Thank you Universe !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3Trailer pic.twitter.com/8uxBVGF01w — ___________________ (@Amit_Singh8795) October 9, 2024

RATING ALERT! __ Just finished watching #BhoolBhulaiyaa3, and it's a rollercoaster of fun and chills! #KartikAaryan's impeccable comic timing had me laughing throughout _, while the eerie and mysterious presence of #VidyaBalan and #MadhuriDixit left an_ pic.twitter.com/6QbCOAUGbU — Vivek Mishra_ (@actor_vivekm) October 9, 2024

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.