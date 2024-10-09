Advertisement
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer X Review: Netizens Hails Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan Starrer; 'Diwali Dhamaka'

Netizens took social media by storm while praising the trailer of Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Oct 09, 2024
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer X Review: Netizens Hails Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan Starrer; 'Diwali Dhamaka' (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: The much-anticipated 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' trailer has been unveiled at the iconic 'Cinema Ka Mandir,' Raj Mandir in Jaipur. The entire cast and team gathered for the grand launch event.  From Kartik Aaryan returning as Rooh Baba to his epic clash with the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan to his chemistry with Triptii Dimri, and the perfect blend of horror and comedy, everything about the trailer is winning the hearts of the audience.

Here's how netizens took social media by storm while praising the trailer of Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Funtastic. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #KartikAaryan as rooh baba is always a treat for the audience. And this time biggerx2... #VidyaBalan & #MadhuriDixit comes together as #Monjolika.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani. 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.

