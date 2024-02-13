Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Ultimate Crossover Between OG Manjulika And Rooh Baba, Vidya Balan Joins Katrik Aaryan-Starrer

New Delhi: Get ready for an electrifying Diwali celebration as Bhushan Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to light up the screens with an unexpected collaboration! Brace yourselves, as the Shero of our times Vidya Balan and the heartthrob of the nation Kartik Aaryan join forces in the third installment of this beloved franchise directed by Anees Bazmi. The anticipation is palpable, and we can't contain our excitement for this unique pairing that promises to redefine the Bhool Bhulaiyaa experience.

Kartik Aaryan extends a warm welcome back to Vidya Balan, ushering her into the biggest movie of the year. Their camaraderie off-screen only adds to the anticipation, making Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 a must-watch event this Diwali.

Vidya Balan's iconic portrayal of Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa left an indelible mark on audiences, creating a lasting impact that continues to resonate. Whereas in the second instalment, Rooh Baba played by Kartik Aaryan also gauged massive love and appreciation from the audiences. The excitement reaches new heights as these two come together portraying their iconic characters in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which now seems undeniably thrilling, promising a nostalgic yet fresh experience.

This announcement has filled the air with excitement and curiosity surrounding this surprising collaboration. Fans can't wait to witness the magical on-screen extravaganza between Rooh Baba and Manjulika, two of the most loved characters in Bollywood. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is shaping up to be a Diwali celebration like no other, adding an extra layer of thrill and joy to the festivities. Mark your calendars, as this collaboration is sure to make this Diwali a cinematic delight we won't soon forget.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 releasing Diwali 2024.