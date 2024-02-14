Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Announces Grand Comeback Of OG Manjulika In Style Leaving Netizens In Awe

New Delhi: Vidya Balan is all set to make her comeback as OG Manjulika in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa world. The actress announced on social media by sharing a video also featuring Kartik Aaryan.

Vidya Balan took to Twitter and shared the announcement video featuring her and Kartik Aaryan dancing to the iconic song Mere Dholna. Along with the video, she wrote, "Mere dholna…. Aa rahi hai waapis, aapki Manjulika, iss baar Rooh Baba @TheAaryanKartik ke saath. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 (Your Manjulika is coming back, this time with Rooh Baba)"

The tweet went viral in no time as the fans shared their excitement in the reply section. "Cantt waittt to se u back the og manjulika superr excitedddd" wrote a Twitter user with username @itsmeeshita23. @KP51119 tweeted, "Super, I am so excited to see you again." @iridescent tweeted, "queen is backk" and @Ramboliti tweeted, " it's been more than 15 years.Still Manjulika's full entry gives me scary chill. Only Vidya Balan could pull that off." @ourbbartist tweeted "seeing you back as manjulika can fix us now"

The hashtag #VidyaBalan #TheOGManjulika took twitter by storm, with fans expressing their elation and eagerness to see Vidya reprise the role that left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Twitterati flooded the platform with heartfelt messages, sharing their fondest memories of Vidya's portrayal and anticipation for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Simultaneously, Instagram witnessed a surge in activity as fans showered Vidya Balan's official account with love and excitement. The comments section of her posts was filled with emojis, nostalgic remarks, and exclamations of joy, creating a buzz on the platform. Vidya's announcement post and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teasers garnered millions of likes and comments within hours.

The rapid and positive response on social media is a testament to Vidya Balan's enduring charm and the timeless appeal of the Manjulika character. The anticipation surrounding Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is reaching unprecedented heights, with fans eagerly awaiting the return of the OG Manjulika.