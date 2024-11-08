New Delhi: The much-anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is taking the box office by storm, reaching an impressive Rs 158 crore till it reached day seven. This blend of horror, humor, and nostalgia has gripped audiences across India, especially in tier-2 cities.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned Rs 9.50 crore on Thursday, the seventh day of its release whereas Singham Again's raked in Rs 8.75 crore. The Thursday haul took the film's lifetime collections (in India) to Rs 158.25 crore net. This has become the fastest Kartik Aaryan film to the Rs 150-crore mark. It should cross the Rs 200-crore mark in the second week by its momentum.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has overtaken Singham Again for the second time this week, earning Rs 9.50 crore on Thursday compared to the latter’s Rs 8.75 crore. However, Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again still maintains a Rs 15 crore net lead in overall collections, with its total now standing at Rs 173 crore. This development signals an intense box office battle between the two films as they continue to vie for dominance.

Singham Again Box Office Collection

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer Singham Again is headlined by Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor. It has managed to wrap up its first week with a solid Rs 173 crore at the domestic Box Office. According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned Rs 173 crore by the end of its opening week.

With Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba from the superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he is starring alongside Triptii Dimri, the OG Manjulika (Vidya Balan), and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit. Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar, this highly anticipated film which was released in theatres on November 1 is set to carry forward the legacy of Bollywood’s beloved horror-comedy franchise shattering box office records on the go.