Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 In The Works? Kartik Aaryan Drops Exciting Hints!

New Delhi: The recent release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has taken the box office by storm, marking a milestone for Kartik Aaryan with his career’s highest opening of ₹36.60 crore on Day 1. As audiences flock to theaters, Kartik seems to be teasing the possibility of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4.

Kartik took to social media, sharing a video of his visit to Gaiety Galaxy, where he was seen holding the "House Full" board amidst a massive crowd. His caption hinting at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 said:

"Nayi haveli Ka darwaza kholne ka time aa gaya hai"

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik reprised his role as Rooh Baba, joined by Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan as the iconic Manjulika, and Madhuri Dixit. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the horror-comedy has quickly become a fan favorite this Diwali season. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues its successful run, fans are already buzzing about the potential for another installment in this beloved franchise.