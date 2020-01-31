हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
bhoot: the haunted ship

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship teaser - Vicky Kaushal's film is not for the weak-hearted

'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship' teaser opens on Vicky Kaushal, who can be seen entering an abandoned ship. He lights up a torch and enters to see blood-stained handprints on the wall. As Vicky goes near to the wall, he is attacked and several hands coming out of the wall and pulls him towards them. He screams out of fear and the teaser ends on that.

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship teaser - Vicky Kaushal&#039;s film is not for the weak-hearted
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@vickykaushal09

New Delhi: The teaser of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar's forthcoming film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship' will scare the bejesus out of you and trust us when we say its very, very scary. Image if the teaser is such, what will you face in the trailer which drops on Monday. 

Now, coming to the teaser, the video opens on Vicky Kaushal, who can be seen entering an abandoned ship. We could hear someone saying, "Prithvi, where are you?" He lights up a torch and enters to see blood-stained handprints on the wall. As Vicky goes near to the wall, he also sees his face on the wall and is suddenly attacked by several hands coming out of the wall and pulls him towards them. He screams out of fear and the teaser ends on that.

Watch 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship' teaser here:

'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship' follows a couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach. It is based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai.

The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and it is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar. 

'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' releases on February 21.

bhoot: the haunted ship, bhoot: the haunted ship teaser, vicky kaushal bhoot: the haunted ship teaser, Bhumi Pednekar
