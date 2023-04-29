Bhumi Pednekar Addresses The Harm One Causes By Spreading Rumours In Her Next 'Afwaah'

New Delhi: With its intriguing storyline and talented cast, Sudhir Mishra's "Afwaah" is set to be one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, the film revolves around the theme of standing up against dangerous rumours and the impact they can have on people's lives.

For Bhumi Pednekar, being a part of "Afwaah" has been an inspiring experience. The actress says, "Afwaah is a story that is the need of the hour. Rumours have a lot of power, and it's crucial that we stand up against them. When the story was narrated to me, I could instantly relate to it."

With its thought-provoking message and talented cast, "Afwaah" is sure to leave a lasting impact on audiences. Stay tuned for the release of the quirky thriller and join us in spreading the word about the importance of standing up against dangerous rumours.

The story of Afwaah revolves around how one wrong rumour has caused chaos and havoc in three lives. The film also portrays the after effects of one false rumour and are a monster that won't stop chasing you. Fans have also expressed how they are looking forward to the film after the quirky trailer was released.

Afwaah is directed by Sudhir Mishra. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, Sharib Hashmi, Sumit Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, Rockey Raina, and TJ Bhanu. The film is produced by Anubhav Sinha under his banner Benaras Media Works and will release on the 5th May, 2023.