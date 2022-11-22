Bhumi Pednekar gets candid about working in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, says, ‘I look to challenge the status quo and..’

New Delhi: Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar is an actor to look out for considering her brilliant acting skills and amazing choice of films. She is regarded as one of the most versatile actors of this generation and she is reaping praises for her incredible acting and dialoguebaazi in her next, a comic thriller, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’.

Talking about the same, Bhumi said, “I’m actually thrilled that film-makers can feel that I can really work hard and try and pull off any role that they offer me. That to me is the biggest validation for my work and my skill set as an artiste. My character in Govinda Naam Mera is me trying to do something disruptive again, trying to change it up again with each film and hopefully wowing people with my performance.”

Adding further, she said, “I hate to be put into a mould and I constantly look to challenge the status quo and do something subversive. I’m delighted that audiences are loving my character in the trailer. It’s just a tease of what to expect in the film. She is a firecracker of a woman, she is grey and I love her because she is just hilariously entertaining.”

On the work front, Bhumi has an interesting line up of films including ‘Afwaah’, ‘Bheed’, ‘Lady Killer’ and ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ alongside Akshay Kumar.