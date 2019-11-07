Bhumi Pednekar: I am a different person from the characters I play

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who next will be seen in "Pati Patni Aur Woh", says that she feels immensely satisfied as an actor when she plays meaningful roles and not when she gets to wear glamorous costumes in films.

The subject came up because Bhumi will be seen in a glamorous avatar in the film. Asked if she was satisfied playing a glamorous character for a change in "Pati Patni Aur Woh", she replied: "I feel satisfied when I do meaningful roles in films like "Bala" or "Saand Ki Aankh". I think characters you play give you peace of mind and not the clothes you wear in those films."

"Pati Patni Aur Woh" is a remake of BR Chopra's 1978 film of same name, and it co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Bhumi plays Kartik Aaryan's wife in the comic drama while Ananya Panday essays his lover.

Talking about the small town and rural roles she usually plays in her films, Bhumi said: "I am born and brought up in Mumbai, and I am a very different person from the characters I play, therefore I enjoy playing those characters. For me, to play character of a glamorous, urban and English-speaking woman is easy and I wouldn't have to put in much effort into it."

She added: "I haven't been to rural places of our country and I haven't experienced simple village life, so when I get an opportunity to play such characters it becomes a challenge. I really enjoy that."

About her latest role, she said: "In 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh', I play a glamorous housewife because, according to her eco-system, she feels she is really hot woman. So, during the promotions of the film, I got a chance to wear glamorous outfits."

"Pati Patni Aur Woh" is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is scheduled to release on December 6.