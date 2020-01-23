हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar starts shoot for 'Durgavati', presented by Akshay Kumar

'Durgavati' is being directed by G Ashok. It is reportedly the official Hindi remake of Telugu film 'Bhaagamathie'.

Bhumi Pednekar starts shoot for &#039;Durgavati&#039;, presented by Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday started shooting for her upcoming film 'Durgavati'.

Superstar Akshay Kumar, who is presenting the horror-thriller, shared a picture from the sets as the film went on floors.

In the image, Bhumi is seen seeking blessings from the Goddess.

"#Durgavati begins, with blessings and good vibes, as always need your best wishes as well," Akshay wrote on Instagram.

"Durgavati" is being directed by G Ashok. It is reportedly the official Hindi remake of Telugu film "Bhaagamathie".

Bhumi too posted the same image on social media.

"With her blessings we start #Durgavati Need all your support and love as I start the most special film of my career. @akshaykumar sir I am ready to stand tall and strong :) #AshokG sir @ivikramix @shikhaarif.sharma #CapeOfGoodFilms @abundantiaent @mahieg Let`s do this," she captioned the photograph.

Tags:
Bhumi PednekarDurgavatiAkshay Kumar
Next
Story

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' trailer: My parents absolutely loved it, says Ayushmann Khurrana

Must Watch

PT3M16S

''Without India, there is no development'' Concerned Imran