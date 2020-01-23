Bhumi Pednekar starts shoot for 'Durgavati', presented by Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday started shooting for her upcoming film 'Durgavati'.

Superstar Akshay Kumar, who is presenting the horror-thriller, shared a picture from the sets as the film went on floors.

In the image, Bhumi is seen seeking blessings from the Goddess.

"#Durgavati begins, with blessings and good vibes, as always need your best wishes as well," Akshay wrote on Instagram.

"Durgavati" is being directed by G Ashok. It is reportedly the official Hindi remake of Telugu film "Bhaagamathie".

Bhumi too posted the same image on social media.

"With her blessings we start #Durgavati Need all your support and love as I start the most special film of my career. @akshaykumar sir I am ready to stand tall and strong :) #AshokG sir @ivikramix @shikhaarif.sharma #CapeOfGoodFilms @abundantiaent @mahieg Let`s do this," she captioned the photograph.